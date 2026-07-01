Deadline for Curbside and Transfer Station Signups has been Extended to July 18th

We appreciate your patience as the Town transitions to the new fiscal year for curbside collection services and at the Transfer Station. To assist residents during this transition, the deadline for curbside and Transfer Station signups has been extended from June 30th to July 18th. Residents may sign up in person at Town Hall, or existing subscribers may renew online (processing fees apply). We encourage residents to sign up as soon as possible to avoid service delays. Questions? Contact the Waste Diversion Manager at curbside@portsmouthri.gov or call 401.643.0306.

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