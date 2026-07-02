PRESS RELEASE: State Fire Marshal Urges Rhode Islanders to Celebrate the Fourth of July Safely

As Rhode Islanders and visitors prepare to celebrate Independence Day with cookouts and fireworks, the Office of the State Fire Marshal is reminding everyone to take precautions to prevent injuries, fires, and other emergencies during the busy holiday weekend. Fireworks Safety In Rhode Island, the sale, use, or possession of display fireworks and aerial consumer fireworks is prohibited under R.I. Gen. Laws § 11-13-1. Only ground and handheld "sparklers" are legal for use by the general public 16 years of age or older, who should still exercise extreme caution when handling. "Sparklers" can burn at approximately 1,200° Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to cause severe burns and ignite clothing. Anyone who observes unsafe or illegal fireworks activity should contact their local police or fire department. In an emergency, always call 911. "Every year, firefighters respond to preventable fires and emergency medical personnel treat serious injuries caused by fireworks," said Rhode Island State Fire Marshal Timothy P. McLaughlin. "The best way to stay safe from fireworks, is to not use them and leave them to the professionals. We want everyone to enjoy the holiday and return home safely." Extreme Heat In addition, with extreme heat expected for the Fourth of July, people are encouraged to stay hydrated, avoid leaving children and pets unattended in vehicles, and exercise caution around pools, beaches, and other bodies of water. Grill Safety Never leave a grill unattended while cooking

Grills should be kept at least 10 feet away from structures, decks, and overhanging tree branches

Properly extinguish charcoal before disposal More safety information can be found at fire-marshal.ri.gov.