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Novel Privacy Ruling Could Narrow Scope of 'Wiretapping' Statute

(Subscription required) In a decision that might have the potential to shape future privacy litigation brought under state wiretapping statutes, a California federal judge granted the defendants' motion for summary judgment in a privacy case against pizza chain Papa John's International Inc. and a call-center services company, Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp.

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Novel Privacy Ruling Could Narrow Scope of 'Wiretapping' Statute

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