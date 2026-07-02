Novel Privacy Ruling Could Narrow Scope of 'Wiretapping' Statute

(Subscription required) In a decision that might have the potential to shape future privacy litigation brought under state wiretapping statutes, a California federal judge granted the defendants' motion for summary judgment in a privacy case against pizza chain Papa John's International Inc. and a call-center services company, Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.