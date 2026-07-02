Column | The declaration of (judicial) independence

(Subscription required) A look at how judicial independence has enabled courts to protect -- and, at times, fail to protect -- constitutional equality, from Yick Wo and Brown to Korematsu and Dred Scott.

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