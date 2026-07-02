OGARAJETS Welcomes Marc Owens as Technical Services Specialist

Marc Owens - Technical Services Specialist

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS is pleased to announce the addition of Marc Owens as Technical Services Specialist, strengthening the company's technical capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to delivering informed, confidence-driven aircraft transactions.Marc joins OGARAJETS with more than 22 years of aviation experience, including two decades as an FAA-certified Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) technician. Throughout his career, he has developed extensive expertise in aircraft maintenance, technical troubleshooting, and Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support, helping operators identify practical solutions while minimizing downtime and keeping aircraft mission-ready.As Technical Services Specialist, Marc will support the brokerage team by translating complex maintenance and technical information into clear, actionable insights for buyers, sellers, and transaction stakeholders. His experience and practical approach will help clients better understand the condition of their aircraft and make well-informed decisions throughout the acquisition or sales process."Marc brings exactly the kind of experience and mindset we're looking for," said Jared Orich, Technical Services Manager at OGARAJETS. "He's spent his career solving real-world maintenance challenges, but what impressed me most is his ability to communicate those solutions in a way that's easy to understand. Technical knowledge is incredibly valuable, but being able to translate it into meaningful guidance for clients is what truly sets Marc apart. I'm excited to have him on our team and look forward to the expertise he'll bring to every transaction."Marc's passion for aviation extends beyond his professional career. He actively volunteers within the community by introducing young people to aviation through STEM education initiatives and discovery flight programs. Whether mentoring future aviators or talking airplanes with fellow enthusiasts, he remains committed to sharing his passion for flight."I'm excited to join a company that's built such a strong reputation for integrity, expertise, and putting clients first," said Marc Owens. "I've always believed that every successful outcome starts with understanding the process, and I'm looking forward to helping our clients navigate the technical side of aircraft transactions with confidence."Marc's addition reflects OGARAJETS' continued investment in technical expertise, ensuring every client benefits from experienced professionals who can simplify complexity, build confidence, and deliver exceptional service throughout every aircraft transaction.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

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