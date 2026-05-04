OGARAJETS Announces Transition to Employee Ownership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS , a global leader in business aviation brokerage, is proud to announce its official transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). This milestone marks a significant turning point in the company’s 46-year history, ensuring the longevity of its brand and the preservation of its core values.Founded in 1980 on the principles of integrity, discipline, and precision, OGARAJETS has long operated with an "ownership mindset" among its employees. The transition to being an employee-owned business formalizes this culture, giving every team member a direct stake in the company’s future success."Ownership at OGARAJETS has always been a mindset long before this election," said Johnny Foster, President and CEO. "This next chapter aligns the business with the people who have been carrying the responsibility all along—the ones who execute without fail and take pride in the details when no one is watching."The ESOP structure was chosen specifically to protect the integrity of the company's core values and ensure that its high standards remain in the hands of those mentored to uphold them. For clients, this means a continuation of the transparent, precision-driven service that defined the company’s recent record-breaking quarters."Culture like this takes time to build, and it endures because our people take it seriously," added Ashley Charnley, Chief Operating Officer. "This decision recognizes the commitment and consistency of our team, ensuring our future is sitting exactly where it belongs—with the people who have earned it."As OGARAJETS enters this new era of collaboration, its mission remains unchanged: to set the standard in aircraft transaction experiences and provide clients with a process defined by clarity, precision, and confidence.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and headquartered in Atlanta, OGARAJETS is an IADA-accredited aircraft brokerage and acquisition firm. Now an employee-owned company, it provides comprehensive private aviation services to clients around the world.

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