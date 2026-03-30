OGARAJETS Welcomes Christopher Spence and McRae Mayfield to the Client Experience Team

Chris Spence & McRae Mayfield Join OGARAJETS

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS is pleased to announce the addition of Christopher Spence and McRae Mayfield as Client Experience Specialists, further strengthening the firm’s ability to support aircraft transactions with precision, organization, and a high level of client service.In their roles, Chris and McRae will support aircraft transactions from early prospecting through closing, helping coordinate communication across internal teams, maintain transaction timelines and documentation, and ensure a smooth, well-organized experience for clients throughout the process.Chris brings a strong aviation background that combines flight training with aviation business education. He holds a Commercial Pilot Certificate with an Instrument Rating and earned a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Science and Management with a concentration in Aviation Business Management. His training provides both operational and business perspectives on aviation, allowing him to contribute effectively in fast-moving environments where attention to detail and communication are critical.McRae brings a background in aviation instruction and pilot training. She holds a Commercial Pilot Certificate with Single Engine and Multi Engine ratings and is a Certificated Flight Instructor (CFI), Instrument Instructor (CFII), and Multi Engine Instructor (MEI). Prior to joining OGARAJETS, she worked as a flight instructor at Auburn University and RD Aire, training students pursuing their Private, Instrument, and Commercial pilot certificates.“Chris and McRae each bring unique aviation perspectives that strengthen our Client Experience team,” said Ashley Charnely, COO. “Their operational knowledge, strong work ethic, and positive attitudes will help ensure our clients continue to receive the high level of organization, communication, and professionalism that defines the OGARAJETS experience.”Outside of work, Chris enjoys flying, golfing, coaching youth soccer, and volunteering as an aviation career enrichment instructor. McRae enjoys flying, hiking, cooking, gardening, and spending time outdoors with family, friends, and her dog.The addition of Chris and McRae reflects OGARAJETS’ continued investment in building a team that supports every stage of the aircraft transaction process with expertise, coordination, and attention to detail.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.