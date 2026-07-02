Santa Fe County approves 18-month moratorium on data centers

SANTA FE, N.M., July 2, 2026—The Santa Fe County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt an 18-month moratorium on data center development, capping a public process that drew residents, Tribal members, and advocates from across New Mexico to the County Commission chambers.

The ordinance, sponsored by Commissioners Lisa Cacari Stone (District 2) and Hank Hughes (District 5), was strengthened in direct response to public input. The pause was extended from the originally proposed 12 months to 18 months, and the regulatory threshold was lowered from 100 megawatts to one megawatt—roughly the electricity use of 1,000 homes.

The lower threshold means far more data center proposals, not only the very largest, will fall under the County's review while permanent standards are developed. The Commission also adopted amendments strengthening environmental justice and cumulative-impact protections, adding monitoring requirements, and directing County staff to report on progress at least twice during the moratorium period.

The vote comes amid a wave of data center proposals across New Mexico and the Southwest, driven by growth in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cryptocurrency operations. High-profile projects like Project Jupiter in Doña Ana County, and proposals in Socorro and Raton, have drawn sustained public concern over water consumption, electrical demand, and long-term community impacts. Santa Fe County has no data centers currently proposed, but Commissioners said the County needs rules in place before, not after, a project arrives.

Statements from the sponsors

"Last night, dozens of New Mexicans stood before our Commission and reminded us what's at stake—our water, mother earth, and the future we owe our children. We listened, and we're about protecting what's sacred to us: our land, our water, and our people,” said Commissioner Lisa Cacari Stone, Ph.D., District 2.

“Data centers use large amounts of water and electricity, and they pose a serious risk to our water supply. That's why we lowered the threshold to just one megawatt. It's important that we put guardrails on these before any are built in Santa Fe County,” said Commissioner Hank Hughes, District 5.

Community voices from Tuesday night's hearing

Public testimony ran late into the night, with speakers from Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Isleta Pueblo, and beyond urging commissioners to act and thanking them for strengthening the ordinance along the way.

“Folks all over the state are watching. We're really proud that this is the first proactive moratorium in New Mexico—a model for a protective ordinance, and for engaging young people in the democratic process,” said Bianca Sopoci-Belknap, Earth Care.

“Communities are already considering considerable harm. We're grateful the Commission listened, reduced the threshold to one megawatt, and added environmental justice and cumulative-impact protections. We look forward to engaging with communities throughout this process,” said Zefer Jaramillo, Isleta Pueblo, YUCCA.

“We are already living with the public health impacts of data centers, the noise of cooling systems and backup diesel generators, and the strain on our water supplies. Thank you for bringing this moratorium forward and making it stronger,” said Catherine Shira, Canyon Road resident.

“I'm a retired power systems engineer. I know what these facilities are and what they do to the communities around them. This Commission is being proactive, and a well-drafted ordinance can become a model for the rest of the state,” said Glenn Wikle, District 4 resident.

The moratorium will allow the County to do the following:

Develop clear, enforceable standards governing data center development

Evaluate impacts on groundwater resources, acequias, and regional water supplies

Assess electrical demand and potential impacts to grid reliability

Coordinate with utility providers, state agencies, and technical experts

Establish infrastructure and environmental mitigation requirements, including noise and waste-heat monitoring

Create meaningful public participation processes for affected and front-line communities

Ensure future decisions align with the County's Sustainable Growth Management Plan and community values

You can watch a recording of the meeting on the County's YouTube live video feed or online meeting portal.

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