New roadway art project to beautify County corridor

SANTA FE, N.M., July 16, 2026—Sculptures created by local artists will soon grace two roundabouts along Richards Avenue, thanks to Santa Fe County’s new Art on Loan program. The first installation takes place Friday July 24, at Roundabout #4, at Avenida del Sur.

Santa Fe County Public Works Department will install “Fish Heads,” a collection of three granite sculptures by Colette Hosmer, on July 24 beginning at 9 a.m. and work should be completed by 11 a.m. A crane will occupy a portion of the sidewalk during the installation, and traffic control will be in place to ensure public safety.

“American Gold,” a sculpture featuring a bald eagle in flight, created by artist Dimitry Domani Spiridon, will be added to Roundabout #1, at the intersection of Dinosaur Trail and Rabbit Run Road, on a future date. "American Gold" is pictured below in three different angles.

This is the first installment of the Art on Loan program to display public art by local artists on County property for a period of three to five years. This serves as a beautification program for roundabouts that resulted from the recent completion of the NE/SE Connector project that added three new roadway segments in the Santa Fe Community College area of County District 5.

“Following the success of the art in one of the roundabouts near Santa Fe Community College, we are excited to have the cooperation of the Institute of American Indian Arts, the Santa Fe Community College and the residents of Rancho Viejo to select and place art installations in two additional roundabouts. This will add beauty to these roundabouts that people drive through every day,” said County Commissioner for District 5 Hank Hughes.

The art was selected through a Call for Artists that took place in August 2025. Selections were reviewed by a committee with representatives from the School of the Institute of American Indian Arts, Santa Fe Community College, the Rancho Viejo North Community Association, as well as a local artist. The artworks were chosen from 13 selections.

The Art on Loan program was established through Resolution 2024-101, introduced by former Commissioner for District 2, Anna Hansen, to create opportunities for more art to be displayed throughout the community and for more artists to participate in the beautification of Santa Fe County. If this installation is well received, with positive feedback from the community, additional sculptures may be installed at the remaining roundabouts. Watch for a County press release announcing any future Call for Artists.

For more information about the Art on Loan program, contact Santa Fe County Public Works Manager Robert “Rod” Lambert at RLambert@SantaFeCountyNM.gov.

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