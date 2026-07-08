Santa Fe County adjusts annual water services rate increase

SANTA FE, N.M., July 8, 2026—Santa Fe County is adjusting its increase in water and wastewater rates to 3.5% for Fiscal Year 2027 to reflect the Consumer Price Index for the Western Region.

The County will send notices to customers with the correct rate increase of 3.5% reflected in their bill, effective July 1.

These rates will be reflected on customers' August 2026 bill and are outlined in the updated Water Service Rates and Charges sheet.

The rate increase addresses the rising costs of operations and maintenance of the County's utility water services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 3.5% increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the West Region over the past year. According to County Ordinance No. 2018-4, Section 12, rates and charges will adjust annually based on the CPI change for the Western Region for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

The County previously reported the increase using the CPI "U.S. City Average" dataset. The datasets are similar, but the Western Region dataset brings the total rate increase for Santa Fe County customers down by 0.7% to an adjusted 3.5%.

We understand that any increase in expenses can have an impact on households, and we want to assure you that we have carefully considered the necessity and fairness of these changes. The Public Works Department will use the additional revenue generated from these changes to maintain and upgrade infrastructure, enhance water quality and reliability, and invest in new technologies that will benefit you, our valued customers.

For more information, please visit the Santa Fe County Utilities web page, call 505-992-9870, or email SFCutil@SantaFeCountyNM.gov.