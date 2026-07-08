Call for applications to help shape the future of Santa Fe County food systems

SANTA FE, N.M., July 8, 2026—Santa Fe County Community Services Department seeks a volunteer member interested to serve on the Santa Fe City and County Food Policy and Planning Commission (FPPC). The thirteen-member commission has two openings for passionate individuals from diverse health care backgrounds.

The purpose of the FPPC is to integrate all departments of the City and County as well as non-profit organizations and food and farming businesses in a common effort to improve the availability of safe and nutritious food at reasonable prices for all residents, particularly those in need. Other duties include:

Monitor the availability, price and quality of food throughout Santa Fe County.

Monitor and analyze the administration of City and County food and nutrition programs.

Explore new means for the City and County governments to improve the food economy, the availability, accessibility and quality of food and assist the City and County governments in the coordination of their efforts.

Through the issuance of reports and other communication, inform City and County policy makers, administrators, and the public-at-large about the status of the region’s food system and food security.

The FPPC was established by a Joint Resolution (City 2008-26, County 2008-5). Five private sector appointments are subject to confirmation by the mayor with approval of the City Council, and four members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners based on letters of interest and qualifications of being actively engaged in programs or services related to hunger and food insecurity.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their resume and letter of interest to:

Santa Fe County Community Services

Attn: Coy Maienza

Address: PO Box 267, Santa Fe, NM, 87501

Phone: 505-992-9842

Email: CMaienza@SantaFeCountyNM.gov

Application deadline: Wednesday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Please note that a background check will be required for all appointed members.

For more on FPPC and how it fits within the Community Services Department, please visit the Santa Fe City/County Advisory Council on Food Policy webpage.

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