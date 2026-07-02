Mobile County Commission Dedicates Liberty Park, Kicks Off America 250 Programming

Posted on: Jul 1st, 2026 | AnnouncementsCOVID-19Featured NewsPress Releases

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. – Mobile County officially named its new Mobile Government Plaza pocket park Liberty Park and dedicated it on Wednesday, July 1, to the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

The dedication opens a new public gathering space in the heart of downtown and launches a Mobile County series of America 250 programs that will continue through the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.

Commission President Connie Hudson presided over the dedication ceremony, which included the presentation of colors, the National Anthem, remarks, and the unveiling of the Liberty Park dedication plaque.

Additionally, a portion of Liberty Park was named the Meditation Garden, and dedicated to the late Court Police Officer Charles Craig Greenwald, Sr., who was killed in the line of duty at Mobile Government Plaza in 1996.

"Liberty Park is more than a beautiful public space. It is a lasting investment in our community and a reminder that the freedoms we enjoy today were secured by generations who believed in civic responsibility and public service. At this key milestone, America's 250th anniversary, we hope this park inspires residents to reflect on our shared history, engage in their community, and help shape the future of Mobile County now and for generations to come," said Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson.

The $1.6 million Liberty Park project was spearheaded by District 2 Commissioner Connie Hudson and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The project transformed an underused courtyard between Government Plaza and the County Government Annex into a welcoming public space for employees, residents and visitors. Designed in response to the increased demand for accessible outdoor spaces following the COVID-19 pandemic, the new pocket park provides a place to gather, relax and connect while enhancing the public realm in downtown Mobile.

Liberty Park provides a new outdoor amenity for the downtown Mobile workforce, visitors and the broader community. There are approximately 20,000 people employed downtown, including nearly 1,000 employees in Government Plaza and the County Government Annex.

“One of our responsibilities is to leave Mobile County better than we found it. Liberty Park takes a space that wasn't reaching its full potential and turns it into something the public can enjoy every day. It will be a permanent reminder of the ideals upon which our nation was founded 250 years ago, of how far we’ve come, and how important it remains that citizens are engaged with local government,” said District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt.

Mobile County Commission’s America 250 observance combines civic education, historical interpretation and community engagement while highlighting the people, places and events that have shaped the county's history.

"The United States’ story has always been shaped by ordinary people whose courage, perseverance and sacrifice moved our nation forward. As we commemorate the USA’s semiquincentennial, we also recognize that Mobile County's history is complex, diverse and still unfolding. We hope these programs encourage people of all ages to learn our history, appreciate one another's stories and see themselves as part of what comes next," said District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood.

Following the ceremony, the community gathered for Mobile County's America 250 Kick-off Party featuring live music, performances from Chickasaw Civic Theatre's 1776, food trucks, family activities, and recognition of the County’s America 250 Youth Civic Reflection Contest winners:

Elementary category: Elena Moreno and Sydney Hawkins

High School category: Orion Brewer, Apollo Wright, Noah Barry

County officials also announced additional America 250 programming planned through 2026, including:

Vertical display of MFRD’s U.S. flag from June 28 to July 9 in the Mobile Government Plaza Atrium.

Dedication of Mobile County’s official Liberty Tree , a Princeton Elm, provided by America 250 Alabama, later this summer.

Special guided tours of Government Plaza beginning this fall featuring an educational poster exhibit in the Mobile Government Plaza Atrium exploring Mobile County's history from the Revolutionary War era through today.

Additional community events and educational programs to be announced throughout 2026.

Mobile County’s America 250 Kick-off Party was funded in part by an America 250-Alabama grant through the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.