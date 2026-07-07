Mobile County Commission's Statement on the Passing of former Sheriff Sam Cochran

Posted on: Jul 6th, 2026 | AnnouncementsFeatured NewsPress Releases

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- The Mobile County Commission and the entire Mobile County family are saddened by the passing of former Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran and extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Sabrina, his children, grandchildren, and all who loved him.

For nearly five decades, Sheriff Cochran devoted his life to serving the people of Mobile County. From his career with the Mobile Police Department, where he rose to become Chief of Police, to four terms as Sheriff, he earned the respect of colleagues and citizens alike through his steady leadership, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public service.

It was a privilege to work alongside Sheriff Cochran. He led with quiet confidence, treated people with dignity and respect, and never lost sight of the responsibility that comes with serving others.

Few people spend a lifetime serving one community. Sheriff Cochran did, and Mobile County is better for it. We are grateful for his service, his leadership, and the example he leaves behind. May he rest in peace.