SR 260 repaving project begins between Linden and Show Low

SHOW LOW – A pavement improvement project along State Route 260 between Linden and Show Low will begin Tuesday, July 7.

Work will occur overnight and SR 260 will be reduced to one lane only with alternating east- and westbound travel during construction. Only two miles of restrictions will be in place at one time. Vehicles will be directed through the work zone by flaggers and a pilot car.

Crews will be replacing the pavement, as well as making spot pavement repairs, installing new sidewalks and guardrail as needed, rumble strips and other related work along SR 260 between mileposts 332-340 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Restrictions will be lifted each day after hours and on weekends.

Work on this project is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2026. No restrictions are planned for weekends or holidays.

For more information, please visit the project webpage at azdot.gov/projects > Northeast District