UNLV Collegiate 100 Earns Third Place Nationally in Collegiate 100 Workforce Development Challenge

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Collegiate 100 chapter proudly earned Third Place in the prestigious National Collegiate 100 Workforce Development Challenge, competing against Collegiate 100 chapters from across the country. The competition was held at the 40th Annual 100 Black Men of America National Convention in New York City.Representing UNLV on the national stage, Guylan Belser and Ryan Staples delivered the team's presentation, showcasing an innovative workforce development strategy designed to prepare students for the rapidly changing economy driven by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Their work highlighted practical solutions for equipping Black students with the skills, mentorship, industry partnerships, and entrepreneurial mindset needed to thrive in the future workforce.The team's award-winning project, "Future Workforce Readiness Playbook: Economic Resilience in the Age of AI – Preparing Black Students to Lead the Next Workforce Era," presented a scalable national blueprint focused on AI literacy, career readiness, workforce development, strategic partnerships, entrepreneurship, and long-term economic mobility. The playbook emphasizes a four-year roadmap that prepares students to become leaders, innovators, and business owners in an increasingly technology-driven economy.The competition project was developed by Skylah Jackson-Buford, Guylan Belser, and Ryan Staples, demonstrating the strength of collaborative leadership and innovative thinking within the UNLV Collegiate 100 chapter. "This recognition reflects the talent, preparation, and dedication of our students," said Dr. Kenneth A. Cottrell, D.P.P., M.A., Advisor for UNLV Collegiate 100. "Guylan and Ryan represented UNLV with professionalism and excellence at the 40th Annual 100 Black Men of America National Convention. Their presentation demonstrated that our students are not only preparing for the future of work—they are helping shape it. We are incredibly proud of the entire team for developing a workforce model that can positively impact students across the nation."The Workforce Development Challenge, held as part of the milestone 40th anniversary convention, encouraged Collegiate 100 chapters to develop forward-thinking solutions addressing workforce readiness and economic opportunity. UNLV's proposal focused on preparing students for careers transformed by artificial intelligence through industry-recognized certifications, mentorship, internships, strategic corporate partnerships, and entrepreneurship pathways.The national recognition further reinforces UNLV Collegiate 100's commitment to leadership development, academic excellence, professional growth, and creating opportunities that empower students to succeed in high-demand industries.About UNLV Collegiate 100UNLV Collegiate 100 is the collegiate division of the 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders through mentoring, education, economic empowerment, and leadership development. The organization provides students with professional development opportunities, networking, community service, and career readiness experiences that prepare them for success in college, their careers, and their communities.For Information please visit www.100blackmenlasvegas.org

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