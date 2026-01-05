UNLV Collegiate 100 Partners with BeSkilled America to Participate in an AI Literacy Program at CES 2026

Preparing Tomorrow’s Professionals for an AI-Driven Workforce

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During CES 2026, the UNLV Collegiate 100 Chapter, sponsored by the 100 Black Men of Las Vegas , announced a new partnership with BeSkilled America to pilot an AI Literacy Education Program designed to prepare college students—often described as “AI Natives”—for the rapidly evolving future of work.As part of the CES kickoff, BeSkilled America will host an intimate dinner with the UNLV Collegiate 100. The event will bring students together with founders from innovative startups across the globe who are developing advanced AI solutions in education, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and other emerging sectors. This experience offers students direct exposure to the technologies and entrepreneurs shaping the job market they are preparing to enter.The initiative will serve as a University of Nevada, Las Vegas based pilot program and a model for outcomes-driven AI education within student leadership organizations. The program emphasizes measurable engagement, practical skill development, and workforce readiness outcomes that can inform future expansion. It officially launches on January 26, 2026, with online onboarding and introductory materials, followed by live instructional sessions delivered through a combination of online and in-person formats, including classes on February 25, 2026, and March 4, 2026.As part of the pilot, the Intro to AI course will be offered at no cost to participating UNLV Collegiate 100 students, provided they have the required course book, Death of a Job, which serves as a core text for the curriculum. No registration or course fees will be assessed for this cohort, ensuring access for students who might otherwise be left out of emerging AI learning opportunities.The program curriculum includes:AI 101: Foundations of Artificial Intelligence, covering core concepts, terminology, and real-world applicationsPrompt Engineering and Productivity Tools, offering hands-on training with generative AI to enhance research, creativity, and workflowAI in Business and Career Development, exploring AI’s impact on jobs, entrepreneurship, and new career pathwaysEthics, Bias, and Digital Responsibility, focusing on responsible AI use, bias mitigation, and community-level impacts“Our goal at UNLV Collegiate 100 is to ensure students—particularly those from underrepresented communities—are equipped to engage with AI critically and constructively,” said Kenneth Cottrell, doctoral candidate of Public Policy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Chapter Advisor for the UNLV Collegiate 100. “This pilot allows us to combine leadership development with practical, future-ready AI skills in a way that is intentional, measurable, and scalable.”Mike Johns, Founder of BeSkilled America, is a nationally recognized workforce innovator and AI education advocate focused on bridging the gap between emerging technologies and real-world opportunity. “BeSkilled America exists to make sure AI doesn’t just create winners at the top—it creates opportunity at scale,” said Johns. “Our goal is to build a nationwide pipeline of AI-ready talent, especially from communities that have been locked out of the last tech wave, and connect them directly to the new economy. The 100 Collegiate network aligns perfectly with that mission. Together, we’re not just talking about the future of work—we’re engineering it.”In addition to technical instruction, the BeSkilled America x UNLV Collegiate 100 AI Literacy Program will explore mentorship, applied learning experiences, and exposure to professionals working at the intersection of technology, public policy, and workforce development. The CES 2026 dinner will serve as a launchpad for these relationships, giving students direct access to innovators actively building the AI-powered systems that will define tomorrow’s labor market.For more information about BeSkilled America or upcoming cohorts, visit www.beskilledamerica.com or follow @BeSkilledAmerica on social platforms.About BeSkilled AmericaBeSkilled America is a national AI literacy and workforce readiness initiative founded by futurist and author Mike Johns to prepare communities for the future of work. Through partnerships with schools, universities, employers, and community organizations, the initiative delivers practical and accessible AI education. This approach helps individuals, particularly from underrepresented communities, become AI ready and competitive in an evolving economy.About UNLV Collegiate 100The UNLV Collegiate 100 is a student leadership organization sponsored by the 100 Black Men of Las Vegas at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The chapter develops future leaders through mentorship, professional development, and applied learning, with an emphasis on academic excellence, workforce readiness, and emerging fields such as artificial intelligence.

