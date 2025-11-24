Thanksgiving with The 100 and Friends Distributes 6,000 meals in the Las Vegas Community

Volunteers workign to get food out to those in need.

100 Black Men Las Vegas and Friends doing their part to address food insecurity.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100 Black Men of Las Vegas to Deliver 6,000 Thanksgiving Meals to Families Across Southern NevadaThe 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, in partnership with Nevada Partners and community allies, will host their annual “Thanksgiving with The 100 and Friends” event on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Nevada Partners, 630 W Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV 89030.Now in its third year, this initiative aims to deliver 6,000 complete Thanksgiving meals to families, seniors, and individuals across the Las Vegas Valley. Each meal includes traditional turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and green beans, ensuring that every recipient enjoys the warmth and comfort of a home-cooked holiday meal. This year will also feature a “food pop-up,” where we will distribute bags of food at our Nevada Partners Distribution location. With our corporate and community partners, we are helping to address the massive food insecurity the Las Vegas community is facing.A Mission of Service and DignityThe 100 Black Men of Las Vegas remain steadfast in their mission to empower and uplift underserved communities through mentorship, education, and direct service. This Thanksgiving program exemplifies that commitment by ensuring that every family, regardless of circumstance, can gather around the table in gratitude and dignity.“Our goal is simple,” said Gentry Richardson, Executive Director for 100 Black Men of Las Vegas. “We want to provide hope to our community as it faces food and health support challenges. This event reflects what can happen when the community unites with compassion and purpose.”Community ImpactMeals will be distributed across multiple sites in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, including:• Nevada Partners• Rome Pines Senior Apartments• MLK Jr., Doolittle, and Parkdale Senior Centers• Skyview Family Apartments, Horizon Crest, and Decatur Pines Housing Communities• Aida Brents• Harry Levy Gardens• College of Southern Nevada• Marion Bennett PlazaThis year’s effort to successfully distribute over 6,000 meals is made possible with the support of our friends and partners, including Sands Cares, Caesars Entertainment, Southwest Gas, Aristocrat Gaming, NV Energy, Las Vegas Raiders, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), and Councilwoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong. This expanded effort is made possible by continued collaboration with local businesses, faith organizations, and volunteers.About 100 Black Men of Las VegasThe 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, Inc. is part of a national alliance of chapters dedicated to improving the quality of life and enhancing educational and economic opportunities for African Americans and other underserved communities. Through programs in mentorship, health, economic empowerment, and education, the organization builds a legacy of leadership and service across Southern Nevada.To learn more, visit www.100blackmenlasvegas.org Media Contact:Kenneth A. Cottrell, M.A.Director of Communications 100 Black Men of Las Vegas Inc.404-906-2270kenneth.cottrell@100bmlv.org

