DETAC Webinar on Integrating Transportation Supports Into Workforce Development

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 | 3:00-4:30 p.m. ET

Throughout America's history, transportation has been a hallmark of progress by connecting people to opportunity, strengthening communities, and expanding pathways to independence. As we commemorate both the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and our nation’s 250th anniversary, the Disability Employment Technical Assistance Center (DETAC) will explore how transportation continues this legacy by helping people with disabilities access competitive integrated employment and fully participate in community life.

Join this webinar to explore practical strategies for strengthening transportation supports in workforce development. Participants will learn how to identify and coordinate transportation resources, leverage mobility management and travel training, and build partnerships — including with employers — to integrate transportation into employment services and address barriers to job attainment and retention.

Learning objectives

At the end of this session, participants will be able to:

Describe current national trends and challenges related to accessible transportation

Identify strategies and solutions to address transportation barriers

Apply resources and tools to support accessible transportation options

Presenters

Judy Shanley, PhD , National Director, Transportation and Mobility Group; Assistant Vice President, Education and Youth Transition, Easterseals National

, National Director, Transportation and Mobility Group; Assistant Vice President, Education and Youth Transition, Easterseals National Ashley Getty s, Director of Day Services, Easterseals Northeast Indiana

s, Director of Day Services, Easterseals Northeast Indiana Dan Middleton, MBA , Clinical Excellence Planning and Development Leader, Catalight

, Clinical Excellence Planning and Development Leader, Catalight Lukas Smith, Disability Advocate, Easterseals Northeast Indiana

Registrants can note accommodation needs — such as captioning or sign language — on the registration page. The webinar will be live captioned (with Spanish machine translations) and have ASL interpretation available. Webinars are recorded and posted with supporting materials on the DETAC website.

Register for the webinar

The ACL-funded Disability Employment Technical Assistance Center (DETAC) provides evidence-based training and technical assistance to Administration on Disabilities (AoD) grant recipients for improving competitive integrated employment and economic outcomes for individuals with disabilities across the nation.

