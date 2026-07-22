Press Release: Rowan County Public Health Shares Results from Community Substance Use Survey

Rowan County Public Health Shares Results from Community Substance Use Survey

For Immediate Release

Salisbury, NC--Rowan County Public Health recently conducted a countywide survey to better understand community attitudes, perceptions, and experiences related to substance use and substance use disorders (SUD).

Conducted from March 1 through April 15, the survey gathered feedback from 216 residents and employees across Rowan County, representing a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences. The results offer valuable insight into how substance use and substance use disorders are perceived within the community and will help inform future public health education, outreach, harm reduction efforts, and community partnerships aimed at reducing stigma and improving health outcomes.

Key Findings

Survey results highlighted several important trends:

Stigma and perceptions: Overall, respondents expressed a moderate level of stigma (2.3 out of 4) with many respondents expressing complex perceptions of substance use and substance use disorder . For instance, while 58% of respondents believed substance use is a choice, 98% of all respondents believed people with SUD can recover and lead productive lives. Many respondents also perceived that others in the community hold negative views toward people who use substances, highlighting ongoing opportunities for education and open dialogue.

Support for harm reduction: Participants expressed strong support (3.0 out of 4) for evidence-based harm reduction approaches in Rowan County including the availability and use of naloxone (Narcan) and syringe service programs.

Impact on community: 89% of respondents indicated that substance use has directly or indirectly affected them, their families, or their communities. Additionally, more than half of survey respondents stated lack of access or awareness of recovery services is the main reason a person may not seek treatment.

Guiding Future Action

The survey findings will play a key role in shaping how the Rowan County HOPE team conducts educational training and in tailoring their outreach needs to the subject gaps revealed through the survey.

Insights from the survey will be:

Shared among community members and partners to inform decision making

Integrated into ongoing marketing campaign

Used to strengthen and inform outreach and educational materials

Integrated in future trainings and community initiatives

One upcoming opportunity for community education is the Stigma, Mental Health, & Cultural Awareness Lunch & Learn on August 6, 2026, presented by Rowan County Public Health in partnership with Vaya Health. This interactive training will explore the impact of stigma on mental health and substance use, introduce person-first language, and provide practical strategies for increasing awareness, understanding, and empathy within the community.

The event will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Rowan EMS Station 87, 2727 Old Concord Road, Salisbury, NC. Lunch will be provided.

Community members are encouraged to register by August 1, 2026 at: https://tinyurl.com/ye3h7the.

Continued Community Engagement

Rowan County Public Health emphasizes that reducing stigma remains a critical component of improving community health outcomes. As part of this effort, residents can expect continued outreach and messaging that highlights real experiences, promotes understanding, and encourages supportive conversations.

“Addressing stigma takes all of us working together as a community. These survey results help us better understand how substance use is viewed in Rowan County and where there are opportunities to increase compassion, awareness, and support.” said Hayley Edwards, Substance Use and Mental Health Program Manager. “Through strong partnerships with community organizations, healthcare providers, and residents, we can continue building a community where individuals feel supported in seeking help and recovery.”

Learn More

To learn more about reducing stigma related to substance use, visit the CDC’s Stigma Reduction resource page:

https://www.cdc.gov/stop-overdose/stigma-reduction/index.html

Residents are also encouraged to view the full survey summary or presentation for a detailed look at community attitudes toward substance use and harm reduction.

Survey Results Summary: https://canva.link/p8jmu4aqe0i2rjs

Survey Results Presentation: https://canva.link/y2sbohuyqmkk88w

Download: RCPH Shares Results from Community Substance Use Survey

This press release has been prepared by the Rowan County Public Health Department through interdepartmental collaboration, with the purpose of informing the public about current or emerging public health matters. For more information, please contact the Public Information Officer (PIO).

Contact:

Amy Smith

(704) 216-8859

Amy.Smith@rowancountync.gov