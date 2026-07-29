Press Release: Rowan County Public Health Confirms First Case of Cyclosporiasis

Rowan County Public Health Confirms First Case of Cyclosporiasis

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Salisbury, NC-Rowan County Public Health (RCPH) is investigating our first confirmed case of cyclosporiasis in Rowan County and is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) in accordance with established communicable disease investigation procedures.

As part of the routine public health response, RCPH’s communicable disease nurse conducted an interview with the individual to gather information regarding recent travel and possible food exposures. This information helps public health officials determine the most likely source of infection and assess any potential risk to the community. Based on the travel history reported during the investigation, we do not believe this infection was acquired locally. No other information about the individual will be shared.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanesis. People become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. RCPH encourages residents to practice good food safety habits, including hand washing prior to preparing or eating foods and thoroughly rinsing fresh fruits and vegetables before consumption.

Common Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include:

Watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Stomach cramps

Bloating

Nausea

Fatigue

Low-grade fever

Individuals experiencing persistent diarrhea or other symptoms consistent with cyclosporiasis should seek evaluation and guidance. Local healthcare providers and Rowan County Public Health are available to assist community members experiencing symptoms and provide appropriate evaluation, testing, and follow-up care. Individuals seeking assistance may contact Rowan County Public Health at 704-216-8782.

For the latest updates, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has launched a new Cyclosporiasis Cases and Outbreaks Dashboard, which will be updated every Tuesday with the latest information. Additional information about cyclosporiasis is available on the CDC webpage and the NCDHHS Communicable Disease Branch webpage.

Download: Press Release- Rowan County Public Health Confirms First Case of Cyclosporiasis

This press release has been prepared by the Rowan County Public Health Department through interdepartmental collaboration, with the purpose of informing the public about current or emerging public health matters. For more information, please contact the Public Information Officer (PIO).

Contact:

Amy Smith

(704) 216-8859

Amy.Smith@rowancountync.gov