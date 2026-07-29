Press Release: Rowan County Public Health Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
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Health Department Posted on July 29, 2026
Rowan County Public Health Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Salisbury, NC-Rowan County Public Health’s WIC Program will be celebrating World Breastfeeding Week this Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 8 am to 12 pm at the Salisbury Farmers’ Market, which is located at 228 East Kerr Street in Salisbury. WIC staff will be onsite to help educate families about best practices and the benefits of breastfeeding and infant feeding, as well as helping to promote breastfeeding in community settings. Additionally, this event will also help promote local access to healthy foods, provide information about WIC and farmers' market benefits, and connect Rowan County residents with local public health and nutrition resources.
Target Audience:
- Pregnant individuals
- Breastfeeding and postpartum parents
- Infants and young children enrolled in WIC
- Caregivers and family members
- Rowan County community members interested in maternal and child health services
Planned Activities Include:
- Evidence-based breastfeeding education and support
- Safe infant feeding information for families
- Education on North Carolina breastfeeding laws and a family's right to breastfeed in public
- Information on workplace breastfeeding protections under the federal PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act
- WIC services and eligibility information
- Farmers' Market Nutrition Program and healthy food access education
- Fruit and vegetable nutrition education and recipe ideas
- Family-friendly engagement activities and conversation opportunities with WIC staff
- Opportunity for community members to sign up for WIC follow-up services
For those attending this event, there will be an opportunity to enter a raffle for door prizes.
Download: Press Release: Rowan County Public Health Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
This press release has been prepared by the Rowan County Public Health Department through interdepartmental collaboration, with the purpose of informing the public about current or emerging public health matters. For more information, please contact the Public Information Officer (PIO).
Contact:
Amy Smith
(704) 216-8859
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