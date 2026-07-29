Rowan County Public Health Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Salisbury, NC-Rowan County Public Health’s WIC Program will be celebrating World Breastfeeding Week this Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 8 am to 12 pm at the Salisbury Farmers’ Market, which is located at 228 East Kerr Street in Salisbury. WIC staff will be onsite to help educate families about best practices and the benefits of breastfeeding and infant feeding, as well as helping to promote breastfeeding in community settings. Additionally, this event will also help promote local access to healthy foods, provide information about WIC and farmers' market benefits, and connect Rowan County residents with local public health and nutrition resources.

Target Audience:

Pregnant individuals

Breastfeeding and postpartum parents

Infants and young children enrolled in WIC

Caregivers and family members

Rowan County community members interested in maternal and child health services

Planned Activities Include:

Evidence-based breastfeeding education and support

Safe infant feeding information for families

Education on North Carolina breastfeeding laws and a family's right to breastfeed in public

Information on workplace breastfeeding protections under the federal PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act

WIC services and eligibility information

Farmers' Market Nutrition Program and healthy food access education

Fruit and vegetable nutrition education and recipe ideas

Family-friendly engagement activities and conversation opportunities with WIC staff

Opportunity for community members to sign up for WIC follow-up services

For those attending this event, there will be an opportunity to enter a raffle for door prizes.

Download: Press Release: Rowan County Public Health Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

This press release has been prepared by the Rowan County Public Health Department through interdepartmental collaboration, with the purpose of informing the public about current or emerging public health matters. For more information, please contact the Public Information Officer (PIO).

Contact:

Amy Smith

(704) 216-8859

Amy.Smith@rowancountync.gov