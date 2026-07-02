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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Assisting with US 29 Ramp Closure in Howard County Next Week

US 29 sign

US 29 sign

(July 2, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will assist with the closure of the Broken Land Parkway eastbound ramp to southbound US 29​ starting Tuesday, July 7, so that crews can begin to realign the ramp to connect with Symphony Woods Road. The ramp is expected to be closed until November, weather permitting.  

During the closure, the ramp will connect Symphony Woods Road at an existing signalized intersection. The work is part of a larger developer-led construction project currently underway through a State Highway Administration Access Permit.  

The detour route will direct motorists on Broken Land Parkway to continue eastbound, take the exit to northbound US 29 and travel to MD 175 to access southbound US 29.   

The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety. Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should obey all posted speed limits and move over, if possible. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.​

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov​.


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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Assisting with US 29 Ramp Closure in Howard County Next Week

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