TRAFFIC ALERT* Routine Maintenance on MD 4/Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge in Southern MD

(July 30, 2026) - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform routine maintenance on the MD 4 bridge over the Patuxent River (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge) at the Calvert/St. Mary’s County line beginning Tuesday night, August 4.

Crews will close a single-lane and alternate traffic in the open lane using an overnight flagging operation Tuesday through Thursday, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Portable variable message signs will advise drivers of the upcoming work. Drivers should plan for additional travel time to cross the bridge and remain alert when traveling through the work zone.

The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety​. Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should obey all posted speed limits.

Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.