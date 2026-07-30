TRAFFIC ALERT* Closing 2 MD 295/MD 32 Ramps for Lighting Repairs, Anne Arundel County

(July 30, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will repair lighting at the MD 295 (Baltimore Washington Parkway) / MD 32 (Patuxent Freeway) interchange. Maintenance work, including overnight ramp closures, is scheduled both Sunday and Monday nights, August 2 and August 3, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. All work is weather permitting.

Two interchange ramps will be closed at the same time for both nights.

The ramps will be closed overnight the following morning using a signed detour:



Southbound MD 295 to eastbound MD 32:

Drivers will be directed along southbound MD 295, to eastbound MD 198, to northbound MD 295 to then connect with eastbound MD 32.

Eastbound MD 32 to northbound MD 295:

​Drivers will be directed along eastbound MD 32 to the MD 198 roundabout, to westbound MD 32 to then connect with northbound MD 295.



Portable variable message signs and temporary traffic signs will guide drivers along the signed detour route. Customers who have questions may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 800-331-5603.

The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety​. Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should obey all posted speed limits. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

