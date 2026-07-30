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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Resurfacing I-95/I-495 Ramps@Woodrow Wilson Bridge, Prince Georges Cty

I-495 sign

I-495 sign

(July 30, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will complete resurfacing asphalt bridge approaches on I-95/I-495 (Capital Beltway) at the Woodrow Wilson Drawbridge ridge beginning August 3. The pavement improvement project will be complete by August 14, weather permitting. 

Drivers can expect nighttime double-lane closures from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists should build in extra driving time during the project.

The State Highway Administration’s contractor, BIMS and Construction Paving, of Baltimore, will use advance warning area signs, drums and cones to guide drivers safely through the work zone. Variable message signs will also be used to enhance work zone protection.

The State Highway Administration is  Serious About Safety​.  Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should move over slow down and pay close attention while driving. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for emergency assistance.​

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov​.


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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Resurfacing I-95/I-495 Ramps@Woodrow Wilson Bridge, Prince Georges Cty

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