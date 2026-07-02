VARStreet Platform Now Also Includes AB Distributing's Products in its Aggregated Catalog

VARStreet expands its distributor network, giving resellers access to AB Distributing's catalog of technology and office products within the platform.

This integration will help our resellers streamline their quoting and ordering processes while offering more choices to meet customer demands.” — Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a premier provider of enterprise software solutions for IT and office-supply value-added resellers (VARs) in the USA and Canada, is pleased to announce the addition of AB Distributing to its aggregated catalog. With this integration, VARs dealing with AB Distributing and using VARStreet as their business management software can now access AB Distributing's product catalog directly within the VARStreet platform. This allows them to seamlessly integrate the AB Distributing product feed with their existing mix of distributors.VARStreet users having an AB Distributing account can now include its products in their eCommerce store and sell online, thereby expanding their offering and providing a broader range of options to meet their clients' needs. Additionally, the integration simplifies the procurement process by enabling VARStreet users to source and order AB Distributing products effortlessly through the VARStreet platform, saving time and reducing the effort required for product sourcing."We're excited to provide AB Distributing's vast product catalog through our platform to resellers," said Shiv Agarwal, Sales and Marketing Director at VARStreet Inc. "This integration will help our resellers streamline their quoting and ordering processes while offering more choices to meet customer demands. At VARStreet, we're committed to continuously expanding our distributor network to give our users a competitive edge."With nearly 35 years of industry experience, AB Distributing brings a catalog of 200+ brands to VARStreet's network, including hard-to-find, discontinued, and end-of-life IT and office products. For VARs, this means access to inventory that's often difficult to source elsewhere, now available alongside VARStreet’s existing network of 50+ distributors, all from the same platform they already use to manage their business.About VARStreet Inc.Founded in 1999, VARStreet Inc. provides a unified platform consisting of a quoting software B2B eCommerce platform , CRM, procurement, and PunchOut solutions. VARStreet aggregates 7M+ products from 50+ IT and office-supply distributors in the U.S. and Canada, helping VARs sell faster and operate more efficiently.

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