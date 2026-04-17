VARStreet Gives End-Customers Real-Time Stock Visibility Directly on the eCommerce Store

End-customers can now check live product availability instantly on the store, helping them make faster, more confident purchasing decisions.

By surfacing live stock information directly on the store, we are helping our resellers build more transparent and efficient buying experiences for their customers” — Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a premier provider of enterprise software solutions for IT and office-supply value-added resellers (VARs) in the USA and Canada, is pleased to announce the introduction of live stock visibility on its eCommerce store. Resellers can now give their end-customers the ability to view real-time product availability directly on the Product Details page, removing a common point of uncertainty in the online buying journey.For end-customers, the experience is simple and immediate. A Check Live Stock link appears on the Product Details page, and clicking it brings up a pop-up window showing current stock levels in real time. There is no need to call, email, or wait for a response. Customers get the information they need right at the moment they are ready to buy.“One of the most common friction points in B2B eCommerce is uncertainty around product availability,” said Shiv Agarwal, VP of Sales and Marketing at VARStreet Inc. “By surfacing live stock information directly on the store, we are helping our resellers build more transparent and efficient buying experiences for their customers.”The feature is available now for all VARStreet resellers and is designed to give them full control over how it is used. The live stock display is managed at the Contact level in BackOffice, so resellers can choose exactly which customers see real-time availability, tailoring the experience to suit different account types and business relationships.This addition is part of VARStreet’s continued investment in making its eCommerce platform more responsive to the needs of both resellers and their customers, enabling faster decisions and a more professional online buying experience.About VARStreet Inc.Founded in 1999, VARStreet Inc. provides a unified platform offering quoting software , B2B eCommerce, CRM, procurement, and PunchOut. VARStreet aggregates 7M+ products from 50+ IT and office-supply distributors in the U.S. and Canada, helping VARs sell faster and operate more efficiently.

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