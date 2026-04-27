VARStreet Now Supports SCIM-Based User Provisioning with Microsoft Entra ID

Resellers using Microsoft Entra ID can automate the creation/deactivation of VARStreet users from a single identity source, eliminating manual provisioning.

With SCIM integration, our resellers can now rely on Microsoft Entra ID as their single source of truth for user access, with changes reflected automatically in VARStreet.” — Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a premier provider of business management software for IT and office-supply value-added resellers (VARs) in the USA and Canada, is pleased to announce that the VARStreet Platform is now integrated with Microsoft Entra ID for automated user provisioning using the SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management) protocol. This integration allows Microsoft Entra administrators to automate the creation and deactivation of users in the VARStreet platform from a single identity source, reducing administrative overhead and ensuring that access is always aligned with the organization’s identity management policies.Once SCIM provisioning has been configured between Microsoft Entra ID and the VARStreet platform, user lifecycle management becomes fully automated. Users are created in VARStreet when they are added to Microsoft Entra ID, and they are automatically deactivated in VARStreet when they are disabled in Microsoft Entra ID. If a user is removed entirely from the Microsoft Entra ID directory, the corresponding VARStreet account is deactivated, and all associated records (such as open transactions, opportunities, and related documents) are automatically reassigned to the VARStreet Backoffice Account Owner (Master Admin user).“Managing users across multiple platforms is one of the most time-consuming administrative tasks reseller organizations face,” said Shiv Agarwal, VP of Sales and Marketing at VARStreet Inc. “With SCIM integration, our resellers can now rely on Microsoft Entra ID as their single source of truth for user access, with changes reflected automatically in VARStreet. It’s one less thing to manage, and one less opportunity for things to fall through the cracks.”The integration has been designed with practical enterprise workflows in mind. Key behaviors include:Email domain validation: When creating new users, the system syncs only those users whose email domain matches the Microsoft Entra ID domain. Users with non-matching email domains will not be synced, and provisioning will fail for those accounts.Phone and address defaults: When a new user is created via SCIM, the phone number and address are saved as the Company phone number and company address by default.One-way synchronization: VARStreet’s SCIM integration syncs Microsoft Entra ID users into VARStreet only. Changes made on the VARStreet side are not synced back to Microsoft Entra ID.Authorized user limit enforcement: When adding new users, the system validates the total number of active users against the Authorized Users limit. If the limit has been reached, the user will not be created in VARStreet. The user may still be created in Microsoft Entra ID, but provisioning into VARStreet will fail due to the user limit restriction.SCIM-based provisioning with Microsoft Entra ID is available now for all VARStreet BackOffice resellers. It is the latest in a series of platform enhancements designed to help resellers operate more securely, reduce administrative burden, and keep their platforms aligned with modern identity management standards.About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of on-demand/Hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C eCommerce platform and sales quoting software solutions, along with procurement & PunchOut catalog for VARs, MSPs, system integrators, and various other technology solution providers. VARStreet aggregates 7M+ products from 50+ IT and office-supply distributors in the U.S. and Canada, helping VARs sell faster and operate more efficiently.

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