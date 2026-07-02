UF/IFAS Extension Announces Upcoming Programs

Posted On: July 2, 2026

Looking to establish your own saw palmetto business, learn about creatures on the beach, or improve your home maintenance skills? The UF/IFAS Extension Volusia County has you covered with hands-on programs for all ages.

How to Manage Debt: noon to 1 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. These identical, online classes will cover debt management strategies and options for collections. This program is offered without charge. Register at https://tinyurl.com/bdh22949. For more information, contact Lisa Hamilton at 386-822-5778 or hamilton@ufl.edu.

Saw Palmetto Meeting: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Volusia County Agricultural Center, 3100 E. New York Ave., DeLand. Are you involved in the saw palmetto berry industry or looking to get started? Join Kalan Taylor for an informative networking meeting covering everything you need to know, including the mandatory permitting process through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, best practices for protecting your crop, and a general overview of the industry. This program is offered without charge. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Taylor at 386-822-5778 or kagers02@ufl.edu.

Florida Society of Ecotourism Webinar – What’s that Smell? 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Presented by Florida SEE and the UF/IFAS Extension, this is the first in the 2026 monthly webinar series that will be held on the third Wednesday of each month. Speakers include specialists from around the state. Topics will cover Florida wildlife, ecosystems, and best practices for enjoying nature safely. This program, which is offered without charge, is open to ecotourism providers and all Florida adventurers. Register at www.floridasee.org/education. For more information, contact Carolyn Kovacs at 386-822-5778 or c.kovacs@ufl.edu.

Home Maintenance Course: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 20. This monthly, online program covers financial and home maintenance practices. Topics will include healthy home maintenance, homeowners insurance, energy efficiency, water conservation, integrated pest management, and disaster preparedness. Additional programs will be held on Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14. These programs are offered without charge. Register at https://homemaintenance.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Lisa Hamilton at 386-822-5778 or Hamilton@ufl.edu.

Creatures on the Beach: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St. Florida Sea Grant Extension Agent Carolyn Kovacs will discuss some of the organisms that live along Florida’s coast using artifacts found along the beach. This program, which is offered without charge, is open to all ages. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Kovacs at 386-822-5778 or c.kovacs.@ufl.edu.

First-time Homebuyer Classes: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, July 24 and 31. Extension Agent Lisa Hamilton will instruct this two-part online class, which consists of eight hours of education. Participants will receive a certificate of completion that will enable them to apply for a federal down payment and closing cost assistance program available through Volusia County, Seminole County, and the City of Deltona. A Spanish-language class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30. The cost is $10 per household. Register at https://homebuyered.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Lisa Hamilton at 386-822-5778 or Hamiton@ufl.edu.

The UF/IFAS Extension Volusia County is a partnership with state, federal, and county governments to provide scientific knowledge and expertise to the public. Learn more at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/volusia/.