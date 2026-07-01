Volusia County Encourages Holiday Beachgoers to Stay Alert, Arrive Early, and Plan Ahead

Posted On: July 1, 2026

As residents and visitors prepare to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, Volusia County is encouraging everyone to plan ahead and make safety a priority while enjoying one of the nation's most popular beach destinations.

With larger holiday crowds and midday high tides expected throughout the weekend, families with young children are encouraged to visit one of Volusia County's non-driving beach areas. These locations eliminate interactions between pedestrians and vehicles, providing an added measure of safety during one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Those who visit a beach driving area should set up on the east, or ocean side, of the designated traffic lane for as long as conditions permit, and always hold children's hands when crossing the driving lane. Parents and guardians should remain aware of vehicle traffic and closely supervise children at all times.

Drivers should be aware that soft sand conditions may exist in many areas, limiting access for two-wheel-drive vehicles. Motorists are encouraged to choose vehicle access ramps appropriate for their vehicle. The Volusia Beaches app identifies access ramps where all-wheel drive is recommended based on current beach conditions.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, allow extra travel time, and plan ahead for possible closures due to parking availability. During major holiday weekends, beach vehicle access ramps and parking areas often reach capacity well before noon, resulting in temporary closures until parking becomes available.

Before heading to the beach, residents and visitors are encouraged to download the Volusia Beaches app for current beach conditions, open beach access points, staffed lifeguard tower locations, and additional beach safety information. Beachgoers are encouraged to always swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower. The app also provides real-time information on beach driving and parking to help visitors plan their trip.