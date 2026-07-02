County Seeks Advisory Board Volunteers

​Are you looking for a volunteer opportunity that allows you to give back to your community and participate in your County's decision-making process? Serving on an Alachua County Advisory Board offers you this chance. The County Commission relies on input from these Boards to make informed decisions and set policies.

Over 250 citizens serve on the advisory boards advising county government and local agencies on many topics. They include affordable housing, economic development, environmental protection, human rights, county finances, and many other issues.

For example, the Citizen’s Climate Advisory Committee has five vacancies. The committee provides an opportunity for citizen involvement in climate change issues and concerns affecting Alachua County, the City of Gainesville and surrounding municipalities.

Current advisory board openings include:

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – One vacancy for a member who is “actively engaged as a provider of affordable housing”

Agricultural Land Conservation Board – Two vacancies for citizens at large

Alachua County Housing Authority Board – One vacancy for a tenant alternate

Animal Welfare Advisory Committee – One vacancy for a “veterinarian (DVM) – Owner or employed by an Alachua County private veterinary practice”

Arts Council of Alachua County – One vacancy for a youth member (Must be age 16-21 at time of appointment)

Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAP) to the Gainesville & Alachua County Transportation Planning Organization (GACTPO), serving in its role as the Metropolitan Planning Organization – One vacancy for a citizens at large/county appointee #1.

Citizen’s Climate Advisory Committee – Five vacancies, including one vacancy for an alternate and four vacancies for citizen at large

Citizen’s Advisory Committee (CAC) to the Gainesville & Alachua County Transportation Planning Organization (GACTPO), serving its role as the Metropolitan Planning Organization – One vacancy for county appointee #1.

Citizen’s Disability Advisory Committee – Two vacancies for citizen at large.

Environmental Protection Advisory Committee – Three vacancies for citizen at large

Health Care Advisory Board – One vacancy for healthcare advocacy agency

Infrastructure Surtax Citizen Oversight Board – One vacancy for representative (alternate) – incorporated cities (not Gainesville)

Public Safety Coordinating Council - One vacancy for a “representative county state jobs programs-community groups who work with offenders/victims”

Recreation and Open Space Advisory Committee – Three vacancies, including one vacancy for an alternate, one vacancy for citizen at large, and one for a youth member (must be 16-21 at time of appointment)

Regional Transit System Advisory Board – One vacancy for a “citizen who is one (or more) of the following: Regular user of transit system, UF student, SFC student, member of a neighborhood and/or homeowners association”

Rural Concerns Advisory Committee – Four vacancies, including three vacancies for citizens actively involved in agriculture and/or silviculture and one vacancy for a “citizen residing in unincorporated area outside the urban cluster designated in Alachua County Comprehensive Plan”

Tourist Development Council – Two vacancies, including one for an elected official and one vacancy for a citizen involved in tourist industry/tourist development

Veteran Services Advisory Board – Seven vacancies, including one vacancy for a citizen at large (Veteran) – alternate, two vacancies for Gulf War veteran and two vacancies for post-9/11 veteran

Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center Advisory Council – Four vacancies, including one vacancy for an alternate, three for citizen at large





Learn more about the duties and meeting logistics or apply online.

For more information, contact Alachua County Senior Staff Assistant Kimberly McKinney at 352-548-3766 or kmckinney@alachuacounty.gov.