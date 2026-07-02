Feature Story – UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County: From the Farm to the Community

​​​While researching this feature story, Alachua County learned of IFAS Extension Director Cindy Sanders' appointment as the extension director of county logistics for Florida’s 67 counties. This article highlights the accomplishments she and her team have achieved and the legacy of service she leaves behind as she steps into her new statewide leadership role.



Before sunrise each morning, Kevin Lussier walks the pastures of Hawthorne Creek Creamery, checking on some of the 300 cattle that make him the last remaining dairy farmer in Alachua County.

​Every decision that follows, from when to plant forage to how deep to sow seed and manage invasive weeds, is informed by decades of guidance from the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Alachua County Extension Office.

For Lussier, who has spent his life farming, that expertise has helped sustain a family tradition while building a successful business producing locally made cheese. Without it, it’s hard to say where his operation would be.

“We are constantly evaluating the land we own to ensure we're doing it the right way while maximizing the farm's potential,” he said. “That's where IFAS' research is unmatched, and it has allowed us to operate at a high level.”

Most residents may never know the challenges farmers face or the intricacies of their work, but they benefit from it, nonetheless.

Behind the scenes, the extension office serves as one of the county's most valuable — and often overlooked — resources, helping residents make informed decisions every day.

Read the full Feature Story.

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-283-2317 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.

