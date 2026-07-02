7-7-26 County Commission Special Meetings

The Alachua County Commission will hold two special meetings on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The meetings begin at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The morning meeting is in the Grace Knight Conference Room. The afternoon meeting is in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. Both are on the second floor of the Alachua County Administration Building (12 SE 1st St., Gainesville).

The meetings can be viewed on Cox Channel 12, the AC TV app (Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku), the county’s Facebook and YouTube sites, and the county’s Video on Demand website.

The 10 a.m. agenda includes:

Tree Planting Program Updates and Tree Mitigation Fund Uses Discussion

View the meeting agenda and backup items.

The 1:30 p.m. agenda includes:

FY26 Annual Report Presentation

Organizational Realignment: Commission Support Model, Chief of Staff Position, and Assistant County Manager Reorganization





View the meeting agenda and backup items.

Citizens are encouraged to stay informed by following Alachua County on Facebook, X (Twitter), Nextdoor, Instagram, and subscribing to the county’s newsletter/press release group.

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-264-6979 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.

