Ampcus Expands Telecom, Financial Services Capability, Welcomes Saurabh Gupta as Client Partner in Midwest

Saurabh Gupta, Vice President - Client Partner

AMPCUS IS A GLOBAL BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING AND STAFF AUGMENTATION FIRM SERVING FORTUNE 500 COMPANIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND NONPROFITS.

Saurabh’s appointment reflects our continued investment in the industries and regions where we see significant opportunity for growth.” — Ampcus President Salil Sankaran

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampcus, Inc. , a global leader in business and technology consulting and staff augmentation, today announced the appointment of Saurabh Gupta as Vice President, Client Partner. He will lead growth Banking, Financial Services, and Telecommunications practice across the Midwest.As a digital transformation specialist, Gupta understands the client journey better than most. He has demonstrated a unique ability to bridge strategic vision with operational execution—helping organizations modernize legacy systems, strengthen cyber resilience, improve delivery agility, and accelerate AI- and data-driven innovation. His experience working across highly regulated and rapidly evolving industries positions him to advise clients navigating large-scale transformation while balancing security, compliance, and business growth.“Saurabh’s appointment reflects our continued investment in the industries and regions where we see significant opportunity for growth,” Salil Sankaran, Ampcus Group President, said. “BFSI and telecom are navigating large-scale transformation driven by AI, cybersecurity, modernization, and rising customer expectations. Saurabh brings a rare combination of executive leadership, technical depth, and industry experience that aligns closely with our vision for the future. As we continue expanding our footprint across Texas and the Midwest, his leadership will help strengthen client partnerships, accelerate growth, and further position Ampcus as a trusted partner for enterprise transformation.”Gupta brings a unique background to his new role at Ampcus. As Vice President at Cyber Space Technologies, Gupta led teams at the leading edge of IT services. He also brings client-side enterprise experience from his time with Johnson & Johnson, and as a consultant with both Accenture and Sapient.“BFSI and telecom leaders are navigating one of the most transformative periods in their history,” Gupta said. “I’ve seen that lasting transformation happens when strategy, execution, and trust move together. That’s what makes Ampcus compelling. I’m excited to help organizations unlock new possibilities through AI, digital transformation, and resilient infrastructure.”Gupta is based in Dallas. To schedule a meeting, visit www.ampcus.com or connect with him on LinkedIn About AMPCUSAmpcus is a global provider of business and IT consulting and staffing services, helping organizations apply technology in smarter, more innovative ways to solve complex problems and launch bold ideas. Its digital transformation expertise spans AI, intelligent automation, infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity and risk management, fraud and forensic accounting, and testing and IV&V. Founded in 2004, Ampcus employs more than 3,000 professionals worldwide across 18 U.S. offices, 12 global delivery centers, and two innovation labs. Ampcus is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 42001, and CMMI ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified and is an M/WBE company.

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