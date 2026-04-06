Ampcus Expands Financial Services Team, Appoints Prashant Patel as Client Partner for the East Coast

Prashant Patel, VP Client Partner

AMPCUS IS A GLOBAL BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING AND STAFF AUGMENTATION FIRM SERVING FORTUNE 500 COMPANIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND NONPROFITS.

As we expand our East Coast presence, his experience navigating RFP and RFI processes and scaling large portfolios will be instrumental in delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients.” — Ampcus President Salil Sankaran

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampcus, Inc. , a global leader in business and technology consulting and staff augmentation, today announced the appointment of Prashant Patel as Vice President, Client Partner. In this role, Patel will strengthen Ampcus’ Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) practice and accelerate growth across the East Coast.Patel brings more than 24 years of leadership in IT consulting and business management, with deep expertise in enterprise transformation for Fortune 500 organizations, including JP Morgan Chase, Johnson Controls, and Bloomberg. He has a strong track record in portfolio growth, as well as managing complex global delivery models across offshore and nearshore environments.“We’re excited to welcome Prashant to Ampcus,” said Salil Sankaran, Group President. “He brings the leadership, client focus, and strategic insight that define our BFSI practice. As we expand our East Coast presence, his experience navigating RFP and RFI processes and scaling large portfolios will be instrumental in delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients.”Prior to joining Ampcus, Patel held senior business development and leadership roles at Cognizant, MAS Global Consulting, and PowerSoft Consulting. He will focus on driving strategic client partnerships and expanding Ampcus’ BFSI footprint through a hands-on, collaborative approach.“I’ve spent much of my career working alongside the C-suite to build trust, unlock growth, and lead transformation,” said Patel. “From digital transformation to cloud and application modernization, success comes from strong partnerships and aligned execution. Ampcus is redefining what clients should expect from a consulting partner, and I’m excited to be part of that journey.”Patel is based in Delaware. To schedule a meeting, visit www.ampcus.com or connect with him on LinkedIn About AMPCUSAmpcus is a global provider of business and IT consulting and staffing services, helping organizations apply technology in smarter, more innovative ways to solve complex problems and launch bold ideas. Its digital transformation expertise spans AI, intelligent automation, infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity and risk management, fraud and forensic accounting, and testing and IV&V. Founded in 2004, Ampcus employs more than 3,000 professionals worldwide across 18 U.S. offices, 12 global delivery centers, and two innovation labs. Ampcus is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 42001, and CMMI ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified and is an M/WBE company.

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