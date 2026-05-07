Ampcus Inc. Named to 2026 WPO 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™ List

Ann Ramakumaran, Founder and CEO, Ampcus

AMPCUS IS A GLOBAL BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING AND STAFF AUGMENTATION FIRM SERVING PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES, GOVERNMENT, AND NONPROFITS.

We’re honored to be recognized among such an accomplished group of organizations led by exceptional women.” — Ann Ramakumaran, Founder and CEO of Ampcus Group

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampcus Inc., a global business and technology consulting and staffing solutions firm delivering AI, Cybersecurity, and Risk Management solutions to Fortune publicly traded companies, Government, and Nonprofits, today announced it has been named to the 2026 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™ list.Sponsored by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking, the annual ranking honors women-owned or -led businesses worldwide for their scale, growth, and impact on innovation, economic development, and job creation.“We’re honored to be recognized among such an accomplished group of organizations led by exceptional women,” said Ann Ramakumaran, Founder and CEO of Ampcus. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our 3,000+ global employees and our continued investment in people, process, infrastructure, innovation, and compliance. It’s a testament to the culture we’ve built—one that prioritizes our employees, delivers value to our clients, and strengthens the communities we serve.”The 2026 list recognizes companies that have demonstrated strong, sustained revenue growth since 2021. Collectively, this year’s honorees generated more than $8.5 billion in revenue and employed over 23,000 people in 2025, underscoring the critical role women-led businesses play in driving economic momentum across industries.“As a trusted partner to Fortune 100 enterprises, public sector organizations, and global nonprofits, we see firsthand the impact of strong leadership,” said Salil Sankaran, President of Ampcus. “Team members across our organization are leading innovation in AI, cybersecurity, fraud and risk management, testing, and human capital solutions. Their contributions are integral to our success, and we’re proud to be recognized alongside peers who share this commitment.”For more information about Ampcus, visit www.ampcus.com and follow the company on LinkedIn About Ampcus Inc.Ampcus is a global business and technology consulting and staffing firm providing innovative, cost effective, quality, and sustainable solutions and services. Ampcus Group’s digital expertise spans AI and GenAI, as well as Intelligent Automation, Infrastructure Modernization, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Fraud and Forensic Accounting, Testing and IV&V. Founded in 2004, Ampcus employs over 3000 employees globally across 18 US offices, 12 global delivery centers, innovation labs and security operations centers. Ampcus is SOC2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, and CMMI Level 3 (SVS&DEV) certified, and is a certified WBE and MBE company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.