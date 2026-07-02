DSBF: Trotters set field for $110,000 final

Topflight Champion, driven by Eddie Dennis, earned his third straight victory on Wednesday, July 1

HARRINGTON — Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) 3-year-old trotters completed their second leg of stakes action Wednesday at Harrington Raceway.

A quartet of $20,000 divisions were contested on the 15-race card. The top eight point earners from the elimination legs (COLTS – Topflight Champion, Thiskissformaryell, Wolfpack Bourbon, Money Manager, Swee’ Pea, Ovi, Cosmic Flash, Courtesy Call) (FILLIES – Emerys Angel, Crazy Amy, Tuis Star, Nelle Natania, Suburban Lady, Wolfpack One, Angelic Valentine, Bloomfield Babe) will return to compete in the $110,000 final on Thursday, July 23.

E&K Stables and Robert Nibblett Jr.’s Topflight Champion ($2.10, Eddie Dennis) cruised to another open length win, his third straight over Swee’pea and Cosmic Flash. The Top Flight Angel colt led every call for his trainer/driver in 1:58.1

Nanticoke Racing Inc, Jim Magno and Joseph Fonte’s Thiskissformaryell ($2.10, Jim Morand) was a 1:59.3 winner in the remaining colt and gelding division for trainer Les Givens. The Iron Mine Bucky gelding notched his second straight triumph in DSBF action, over Wolfpack Bourbon and Courtesy Call.

Brenda Teague’s Crazy Amy ($20, Montrell Teague) was a 2:00.1 winner in the first filly division over Suburban Lady and Rainingrainbows. Trained by Clyde Francis, the Kodak Lindy filly recorded her fourth career victory. Stacy Johnson-Stafford and Wyatt Starkey’s Emerys Angel ($6, Art Stafford Jr.) won the remaining filly division in 2:00.3. over Angelic Valentine and Sheas Blustone. The daughter of Top Flight Angel recorded her second straight score for trainer/co-owner Johnson-Stafford.

In the $22,500 Open Trot, Stephen Stoll, Nathan Yoder and Gary Graber’s Martz Seven ($2.60, Anthony Morgan) was a 1:56 winner over Speed Away and Just Like Magic. Martz Seven is 5-for-5 this year for trainer Tim Crissman.

Brandon Givens and Allan Davis each had three wins and Jim Morand had two.

Live racing will continue on a Monday through Wednesday schedule through Wednesday, July 8 (post time 4:30 p.m.).