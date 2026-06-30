DSBF: C Millertimeagain triumphs at Harrington

C Millertimeagain scored his sixth career victory on Monday, June 29

HARRINGTON — Ervin Miller, James Frawley and James Knowlton’s C Millertimeagain ($2.10, Corey Callahan) was the fastest of a trio of Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) $20,000 divisions for 3-year-old male pacers Monday at Harrington Raceway, with a 1:51.4 triumph.

The Roddy’s Bags Again gelding was a 6-length winner over Slugger On Deck and My Boy Branson. Trained by Molly Gara, it was his sixth career victory.

Burke Racing, Knox Services Inc, Phil Collura and Weaver Bruscemi’s Watch Em Win ($2.10, Tim Tetrick) was a 1:52.4 10-length winner in his division, over Get Up Heels and He’s Peeping. The He’s Watching colt completed a sweep of his eliminations for trainer Ron Burke.

The final division also saw the favorite win as Legacy Racing of Delaware and Hazzard Racing Stables’ Roman Raider ($2.80, Brandon Givens) prevailed in 1:55 over Arette and Savage Warrior. The Sports Column gelding recorded his fourth lifetime win for trainer Wayne Givens.

The top eight point earners (Watch Em Win, C Millertimeagain, Roman Raider, Savage Warrior, Iheartmum, My Boy Branson, Slugger On Deck, He’s Peeping) from the two weeks of eliminations will return to compete in the $110,000 finals on Thursday, July 23 as part of the Delaware State Fair racing program.

In the overnight feature, the $22,500 Open Pace, Evm Racing’s Wehadababyetzaboy ($8.20, Brandon Givens) remained razor sharp with his third straight triumph by five lengths, overcoming post 8 with a 1:52 victory over Steven’s Saloon and Wager On Me. It was his eighth win of the year for trainer Chuck Crissman Jr. It was one of six wins on the card for driver Givens.