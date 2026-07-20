Delaware Forest Service Crew Mobilized to Bear Trap Fire in Minnesota

The Delaware Forest Service has mobilized Type 6 Wildland Fire Engine (E-613) and a three-person wildland firefighting crew to assist with suppression efforts on the Bear Trap Fire in northern Minnesota.

The Delaware crew includes Engine Boss Adam Keever, Engine Boss Jim Charney, and Firefighter Type II Ryan Brown. The crew will support ongoing firefighting and structure-protection operations on the Superior National Forest.

The Bear Trap Fire was first reported on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 7 near the Bear Trap River, north of Sunday Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The fire is burning in remote, difficult-to-access terrain approximately 20 miles north of Ely, Minn. It later merged with the nearby Dark Fire and has burned approximately 34,545 acres.

Recent operations have focused on protecting homes, private properties, and other structures near Big Lake. Crews are continuing structure-protection work around Big Lake and along the Echo Trail. Firefighters and equipment are also clearing and widening portions of the Echo Trail to improve access.

“Delaware’s wildland firefighters are highly trained and prepared to assist wherever their skills and resources are needed,” said Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd. “We are proud of Adam, Jim, and Ryan for answering the call to support firefighters and communities in Minnesota. We wish them a safe and successful assignment.”

Through national and regional mutual-aid agreements, Delaware Forest Service personnel and equipment may be mobilized to assist with wildfire incidents across the country. These assignments provide critical assistance to affected communities while giving Delaware firefighters valuable experience that strengthens the state’s own wildfire-response capabilities.

Updates about the Bear Trap Fire are available through the Superior National Forest and InciWeb.