Lovers Cay, Warren’s Charm score DSBF wins

Lovers Cay, driven by Brandon Givens, earned her sixth career victory Tuesday at Harrington Raceway

HARRINGTON — Rodney Wyatt and Jason Skinner’s Warren’s Charm ($2.10, Tim Tetrick) and Anthony Carson’s Lovers Cay ($2.40, Brandon Givens) won their respective $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) divisions Tuesday at Harrington Raceway.

Warren’s Charm, a 3-year-old He’s Watching filly, held off a late charge from Mom’s Vision to pick up her 10th career win for trainer Jason Skinner in 1:56.2.

Lovers Cay, a daughter of Sports Column, notched her sixth lifetime win for trainer Kristyann Rash over Rockford Peaches and Sucha Sporty Girl in 1:57.1. Both Warren’s Charm and Lovers Cay swept their DSBF elimination legs.

The top eight point earners (Warrens Charm, Lovers Cay, Big Mama’s Bet, Mom’s Vision, Meemaws Column, Rockford Peaches, Sucha Sporty Girl, Coastal Cowgirl) from the two legs of eliminations will square off in the $110,000 DSBF final on Thursday, July 23.

In the $22,500 Mares Open, Frank Chick’s Stevie Hanover ($9.80, Montrell Teague) was an impressive 1:53.2 winner over Jett Propelled and Ragtime Red, for her third straight victory. The Betting Line 4-year-old mare is closing in on $100,000 in seasonal earnings.

Live racing will continue Monday through Wednesday schedule (post time 4:30 p.m.) through Wednesday, July 8, when the summer hiatus will commence.