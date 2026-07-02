DOH-Bay issues rabies alert for portion of Lynn Haven

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) is issuing a rabies alert in Bay County in response to a confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon that was captured in the Anderson Bayou area off Illinois Ave. in Bay County on June 30, 2026. DOH-Bay is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area.

All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.

People and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals (e.g., raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes), which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment. If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Bay County:

Northern boundary : North Bay

: North Bay Southern boundary : 17th Street, Lynn Haven

: 17th Street, Lynn Haven Eastern boundary : Britton Road, Lynn Haven

: Britton Road, Lynn Haven Western boundary: Maine Avenue, Lynn Haven

Take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Lynn Haven Animal Control at 850-265-4699. If outside of Lynn Haven, contact Bay County Animal Services at 850-767-3333.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Bay by calling 850-872-4455.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Lynn Haven Animal Control at 850-265-4699. If outside of Lynn Haven, contact Bay County Animal Services at 850-767-3333.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Bay at 850-872-4455.