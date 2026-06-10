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Bay County and TDC launch “Stay PCB Current” initiative

Bay County Commissioners and the Bay County Tourist Development Council launch “Stay PCB Current” informational sheet. The Stay PCB Current is a new tool for all things beach safety. Folks can snap a shot of the QR code with their smartphone. The link will direct them to Stay PCB Current which illustrates the day’s beach safety flags. Rip current safety, lifeguard information, and other valuable facts can also be found on it.

Bay County leaders said the “Stay PCB Current” sheets can be found at hotels and condominiums on the beach and in town. You can also pick one up at the Bay County Government Center or Tourism Development Council.

Bay County Commissioners and the TDC worked together to make this vision come to life.

You can receive text message alerts when beach safety flags change by texting PCBFLAGS to 888777.



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Bay County and TDC launch “Stay PCB Current” initiative

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