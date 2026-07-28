Bay County to temporarily lower Deer Point Reservoir

Bay County will begin lowering the water level of Deer Point Reservoir by approximately six inches on Tuesday, July 28, to support continued construction of the new boat ramp at Highpoint Park.

The controlled lowering process is expected to take approximately one week. Beginning Aug. 10, the contractor will pour the upper concrete apron of the new ramp and perform related construction and maintenance work. The water level must be lowered to provide access to the work area. This phase of construction is expected to take about three weeks.

“This project, once completed, will provide year-round access to Deer Point for fishing and recreation. It will be a real benefit to the people living in the area,” Commissioner Doug Moore said. “We are grateful for the funding from FWC that made this effort possible.”

The work will ensure that the new ramp is operational during the reservoir’s annual winter drawdown, when the water level is lowered by approximately two feet. The project replaces the existing ramps with a longer ramp capable of accommodating up to two trailers at a time. Improvements also include two floating docks and a floating launch for kayaks and canoes.

Construction began in mid-June and remains on schedule and within budget. The project is scheduled for completion on or before Dec. 12.

Bay County received a $673,313 grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to support improvements to the Highpoint Park boat ramp. The upgrades are designed to provide dependable, year-round access to Deer Point Lake, including during periods of lower water levels.