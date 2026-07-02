Transition Readiness Toolkit Surpasses 100,000 Student Evaluations Nationwide

Milestone reflects a growing movement toward measuring and improving pre-employment transition outcomes for students with disabilities

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Transition Readiness Toolkit (TRT) has officially surpassed 100,000 completed student evaluations nationwide, marking a significant milestone for educators, service providers, vocational rehabilitation agencies, and state leaders working to improve outcomes for students with disabilities.

For years, transition professionals have worked to prepare students for employment, postsecondary education, and adult life. While services were being delivered, measuring whether students were actually gaining skills and making progress over time has often been difficult to do consistently.

The Transition Readiness Toolkit was developed to help address that challenge.

Today, providers and educators use the Transition Planning Tool and Progress Tools within the TRT to measure student growth across critical transition and Pre-ETS domains. The resulting data helps guide service delivery, support transition planning, and identify areas where students may need additional support.

As the number of evaluations has grown, so has the value of the data.

What began as a tool for understanding individual student growth is increasingly being used to strengthen programs, identify effective practices, and support decision-making at the local, regional, and state levels.

In Colorado, state leaders are using TRT data to identify providers demonstrating strong student growth and create opportunities for those providers to share successful practices with colleagues across the state.

"As our providers have become more comfortable using TRT and we have a larger dataset to pull from, our State Team has started to use the information to identify statewide training topics and highlight providers who can lead discussions on best practices. Hearing directly from other providers brings a level of authenticity and credibility that often resonates better with their colleagues than a more traditional 'top-down' training approach."

— Dani Gibson, M.A., Statewide Trainer/Coordinator, School to Work Initiatives

Examples like these demonstrate how outcome data can be used not only to measure growth, but also to support continuous improvement. Providers are increasingly able to learn from one another, share strategies that are producing results, and use data to guide meaningful conversations about what is helping students succeed.

The TRT has also continued to expand its support for users. New tools help educators and providers translate evaluation results into actionable next steps, including support for transition planning, instructional activities, and individualized education plan goal development. Recent enhancements for state and program administrators help organize and interpret large datasets, making it easier to identify trends, opportunities, and areas that may warrant additional attention.

What makes the TRT unique is that the same data can be useful at every level of the system.

A single evaluation can help a provider better understand an individual student's needs. Aggregated across classrooms, agencies, and states, those same evaluations can help leaders understand trends, recognize successful practices, and make more informed decisions about programs and services.

"Crossing 100,000 evaluations is an exciting milestone, but the number itself isn't the most important part," said Brian Phillips, Ph.D., CRC, co-founder of AVI Human Services. "What's exciting is seeing how providers, educators, and state leaders are using that information. The data is helping them understand where students are growing, identify practices that are making a difference, and learn from one another. That's exactly what we hoped would happen."

As implementation continues to grow, the TRT remains focused on helping organizations measure student growth, use data to guide services, and better understand the impact of the work they do every day.

About the Transition Readiness Toolkit

The Transition Readiness Toolkit (TRT) is a comprehensive evaluation and decision-support platform designed to improve transition services and Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) for youth with disabilities. Developed by AVI Human Services, the TRT helps providers, educators, agencies, and state leaders measure student growth, guide service delivery, and improve outcomes through meaningful data and practical tools.

For more information, visit avihumanservices.org.

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