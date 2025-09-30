AVI Human Services Celebrates 2025 Transition Impact Award Winners

Nationwide Recognition of Excellence in Pre-Employment Transition Services and Student Growth

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVI Human Services is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Transition Impact Awards, a national recognition program celebrating providers and state teams delivering transformative outcomes through the Transition Readiness Toolkit (TRT).

These awards recognize the real-world impact of professionals who help students with disabilities develop the skills, confidence, and readiness necessary to transition from school to employment, secondary education, and independent living.

"At AVI Human Services, we believe in the power and promise of youth employment transition. By measuring service quality, we unlock potential, strengthen outcomes, and demonstrate the true value of this essential work. The Transition Impact Awards recognize provider agencies that demonstrate dedication and excellence, setting a standard of transformative impact. We’re proud to celebrate these extraordinary organizations leading the way in preparing youth for meaningful success in work and life."

— Brian Phillips, Ph.D., CRC, Owner, AVI Human Services

About the Awards

The Transition Impact Awards are based on evaluation data collected between August 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025. Winners were selected across four major categories:

-Most Transformative Provider by Service: Recognizing the highest average growth in client scores from pre- to post-evaluation within each service category.

-Uplift Award: Honoring agencies that achieved significant progress with participants starting in the bottom 25th percentile.

-Fast & Effective Award: Celebrating programs that demonstrated rapid and effective participant growth over shorter-than-average service durations.

-Top Performing State by Service: Recognizing states leading in average participant growth within each of the nine service categories.

Celebrating Impact Across the Country

Award recipients represent a diverse group of organizations and schools from over 20 states, including Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Michigan, Montana, and Wyoming. Their work spans all pre-employment transition services, from workplace readiness and financial literacy to postsecondary counseling and instruction in self-advocacy.

A full list of winners and awards can be viewed here.

About AVI Human Services

AVI Human Services is a mission-driven organization dedicated to transforming human services through the development of customized assessment tools and data visualizations. Through tools like the Transition Readiness Toolkit, AVI helps providers deliver data-informed services that foster real, measurable growth. AVI is proud to support a national network of educators, counselors, and service providers working at the intersection of equity, education, and employment.

Media Inquiries:

For interviews, additional data, or media assets, please contact SherRon Marcek at sherron@avihumanservices.org

