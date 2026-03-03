AI Meets Pre-ETS: Transition Readiness Toolkit Launches Data-Grounded IEP and Instructional Tools

Data-Driven Platform Expands to Connect Measurement, Planning, and Instruction in Pre-Employment Transition Services

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVI Human Services has announced the launch of two new AI-powered features within the Transition Readiness Toolkit (TRT): the AI-Assisted IEP Builder and Instructional Ideas. These additions mark a significant step forward in connecting transition evaluation data directly to planning and instructional action.

The Transition Readiness Toolkit has long been grounded in structured measurement. With more than 80,000 student data points collected across core transition domains, TRT has supported educators and service providers in identifying skill levels, monitoring growth, and strengthening Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS).

The introduction of AI features builds upon that foundation.

“Artificial intelligence is only as effective as the data behind it,” said Brian Phillips, Founder, AVI Human Services. “For years, we have invested in developing structured, domain-aligned transition evaluations that measure real skill development. These new tools extend that work by helping providers move from data to action more efficiently and intentionally.”

AI-Assisted IEP Builder

The AI-Assisted IEP Builder uses Transition Planning Tool data to generate draft Present Levels of Academic Achievement and Functional Performance (PLAAFP) statements, targeted annual goals, and aligned transition services.

The feature is designed to support educators in drafting clear, compliant language while maintaining full professional oversight and decision-making authority. All generated content is editable and intended to serve as a structured starting point.

By aligning directly with student-reported transition skill levels, the IEP Builder strengthens the connection between evaluation results and individualized planning.

Instructional Ideas

Instructional Ideas expands the Toolkit’s impact beyond documentation by translating Progress Tool results into structured, customizable Pre-ETS activities.

Using AI informed by student evaluation data and provider-selected contextual inputs, the feature generates instructional ideas aligned to specific domains, including Job Exploration Counseling, Workplace Readiness Training, Self-Advocacy, Financial Literacy, and more.

Each instructional idea includes objectives, materials needed, step-by-step guidance, provider tips, and defined outcomes. Providers can customize outputs based on student age, support needs, and service focus.

The result is a clearer bridge between identifying a skill gap and delivering targeted instruction designed to strengthen that area.

Honoring a Foundation of Measurement

Since its inception, the Transition Readiness Toolkit has focused on measuring change, not simply documenting services delivered. The platform’s structured evaluations support progress monitoring across nine transition domains, enabling providers and administrators to track growth over time.

The addition of AI features does not replace this commitment; rather, it amplifies it.

By connecting evaluation data to IEP drafting and instructional planning, TRT now offers a more integrated workflow: measure skill levels, generate aligned plans, deliver targeted services, and monitor growth.

“Transition services should be both intentional and measurable,” Phillips added. “Our goal is to provide tools that support both. These AI features represent the next step in helping providers strengthen outcomes while maintaining the integrity of data-driven practice.”

The AI-Assisted IEP Builder and Instructional Ideas are now available within the Transition Readiness Toolkit.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit www.avihumanservices.org

