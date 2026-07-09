Evexia Diagnostics Partners with GutID to Offer True Microbiome Testing

Partnership makes high-resolution microbiome analysis available across Evexia's vast network of clinicians nationwide

WASHINGTON , CT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GutID®, powered by the industry-leading Titan-1™ microbiome research and testing platform, and Evexia Diagnostics, a leading provider of comprehensive clinical laboratory services for the functional and integrative medicine community, today announced a strategic partnership to make GutID available across Evexia's national clinician network.

GutID, from Intus Bio and powered by the company's proprietary Titan-1™ platform, is the world's first true microbiome test — results include previously uncharacterized bacteria that no other commercial test captures. Existing microbiome tests typically rely on short-read sequencing and are limited to genus-level identification of known bacteria only. Titan-1's patented long-read amplicon technology produces complete, detailed, and accurate data to finally make the microbiome actionable for clinicians, by providing a view of the entire bacterial ecosystem within — critical for meaningful understanding and action.

Through this partnership, Evexia's network of functional and integrative medicine practitioners will gain direct access to GutID through the Evexia platform, enabling them to order the test seamlessly alongside their existing lab toolkit. GutID delivers clinically meaningful microbiome analysis to help resolve otherwise unexplained gut issues, support chronic disease prevention, and optimize patient health outcomes.

"We are excited to partner with Evexia to bring GutID to the practitioners who need it most," said Paul Denslow, CEO and Co-Founder of Intus Bio, the company behind GutID. "Evexia has built something remarkable — a platform that connects innovative diagnostics with a large, highly engaged network of clinicians committed to personalized, evidence-based care. That aligns perfectly with what GutID is designed to do."

"After evaluating the microbiome testing landscape, GutID stands out as genuinely differentiated," said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics. "The Titan-1 platform, which powers GutID, goes well beyond anything currently available — the resolution, the science, and the clinical utility are in a different category. We are proud to make this available to our practitioner community."

Intus Bio is ISO 9001 certified and backed by nearly 40 peer-reviewed publications, with active research collaborations with leading institutions internationally, focused on the microbiome's role in cancer and other chronic disease detection and prevention.

Evexia Diagnostics has served licensed and non-licensed to order practitioners since 2007, offering a streamlined, cash-based platform that consolidates access to more than 30 CLIA-certified laboratories. The Evexia model is designed to reduce administrative burden and provide practitioners with fast, reliable, and affordable diagnostic solutions.

About Intus Biosciences Intus Bio is the creator of Titan-1™, which powers the GutID® wellness test. Titan-1 is a proven and patented microbiome platform combining proprietary assay science, next-generation long-read sequencing technology, and AI-powered workflows to generate and analyze high-resolution microbiome data. Titan-1 is the first platform to produce complete, strain-level, and highly accurate microbiome data — making the microbiome actionable for healthcare. Learn more at GutID.com and IntusBio.com.

About Evexia Diagnostics Evexia Diagnostics provides a robust suite of clinical laboratory services designed specifically for the functional and integrative medicine community. Since 2007, Evexia has been dedicated to enhancing patient care by providing fast, reliable, and affordable diagnostic solutions to healthcare professionals through its unified diagnostics platform. Learn more at evexiadiagnostics.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.