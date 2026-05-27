dnalife Partners with Evexia Diagnostics to Bring Practitioner-Grade Nutrigenomic Testing to 40,000+ US Clinicians

Expands access to advanced nutrigenomic testing and personalized wellness insights through Evexia’s nationwide clinician network.

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evexia Diagnostics, a leading provider of comprehensive clinical laboratory services for Functional and Integrative Medicine practitioners, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with dnalife, a globally recognized leader in practitioner-focused nutrigenomic testing. This collaboration expands access to advanced genetic testing solutions designed to help clinicians translate complex genetic data into personalized, clinically actionable wellness strategies.

Evexia Diagnostics has built a reputation for delivering fast, reliable, and affordable laboratory services tailored for Functional and Integrative Medicine practitioners. This partnership with dnalife reinforces Evexia’s commitment to expanding access to cutting-edge diagnostic tools that support precision-based, preventative, and personalized healthcare.

“We are excited to welcome dnalife to our growing network of specialty laboratory partners,” said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics. “Genetic testing continues to play an increasingly important role in Functional and Integrative Medicine, but clinicians need more than raw genetic data—they need clinically meaningful insights they can apply in practice. dnalife’s practitioner-designed reports, extensive clinical validation, and focus on actionable nutrigenomics align perfectly with our mission to provide healthcare practitioners with innovative, accessible, and clinically relevant testing solutions.”

Through the Evexia platform, clinicians will now have access to dnalife’s DNA Core and DNA Gut panels, advanced nutrigenomic tests designed specifically for healthcare practitioners.

DNA Core integrates what competitors typically break into three or four separate tests — covering crucial metabolic and biochemical pathways such as methylation, lipid metabolism, insulin sensitivity, inflammation, oxidative stress, detoxification pathways, bone health, food sensitivities, vitamin and micronutrient metabolism, exercise response and recovery, and weight management — into a single, clinically designed report from one dried blood spot sample.

A world first, DNA Gut, a genetic test that analyzes human genetic variants that impact the five DNA Gut health pillars — motility, presence of pathobionts, aberrant microbial metabolite production, gut barrier integrity, and immune function. By identifying genetic predispositions that weaken these pillars, DNA Gut enables practitioners to deliver targeted diet, supplement, probiotic, and lifestyle interventions to support gut homeostasis and reduce risk for gut-related health disorders. DNA Gut is unique in the market and is available as a standalone test or as an add-on to DNA Core from the same sample. This test is also particularly relevant when combined with a gut microbiome test, to enable a more complete and holistic assessment of both the risk and current health status of the patient.

Unlike many direct-to-consumer genetic tests, dnalife’s reports are specifically designed for clinical use and informed by nearly two decades of global practitioner application and refinement. Each gene variant included in the report is assigned an evidence-based impact factor reflecting the strength of peer-reviewed scientific associations and the potential responsiveness to dietary, supplement, and lifestyle interventions.

“From the very beginning, dnalife has been dedicated to delivering clear, science-based nutrigenetic reports to accredited healthcare practitioners. Over the past 18 years, we have conducted educational workshops globally to ensure that clinicians are well-equipped and confident in interpreting these reports.,” said Danny Meyersfeld, Co-Founder of dnalife. “Understanding genetics is complex, and we do not aim to oversimplify the science for a broader audience. Given that the US boasts one of the most knowledgeable and experienced groups of functional medicine doctors worldwide, we are genuinely excited to collaborate with Evexia to introduce our leading-edge tests to these professionals.”

The partnership also brings a highly accessible testing model to Evexia clinicians through convenient dried blood spot collection methods that simplify the patient experience while maintaining high-quality clinical insights.

By combining Evexia’s extensive clinical laboratory network with dnalife’s globally validated nutrigenomic platform, healthcare practitioners throughout the United States will gain greater access to advanced genetic testing solutions that support more predictive, preventative, and individualized patient care strategies.

To learn more about this partnership, visit EvexiaDiagnostics.com or dnalife.healthcare.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics offers comprehensive clinical laboratory services tailored for Functional and Integrative Medicine practitioners. Providing fast, reliable, and affordable solutions, they have been supporting clinicians with their complete suite of diagnostic laboratory solutions since 2017.

About dnalife

dnalife® is a global provider of practitioner-focused genetic testing, education, and test-pairing innovation developed through a collaboration between Nordic Laboratories and DNAlysis Biotechnology. Built on the principles of precision medicine, dnalife is designed to help healthcare practitioners integrate clinically actionable genetic insights into personalized wellness and treatment strategies. Recognizing the complexity of DNA and functional testing, dnalife’s solutions are intended for use through appropriately trained healthcare professionals and are designed to support genetics-informed care within the broader context of comprehensive patient evaluation.



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