Evexia Diagnostics Expands At-Home Testing Capabilities with the Addition of Biobox™ by Access Labs

New at-home blood collection solution helps clinicians increase patient compliance, expand access to testing, and simplify diagnostic workflows

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evexia Diagnostics is pleased to announce the availability of Biobox™ by Access Labs on the Evexia Diagnostics platform, providing clinicians with an innovative at-home blood collection option designed to make diagnostic testing more accessible and convenient for patients.

As patient demand for remote healthcare solutions continues to grow, Biobox offers a simple “Click. Collect. Send.” experience that enables patients to collect an upper-arm capillary blood sample from the comfort of their homes and return it for laboratory analysis without visiting a draw center or a physician’s office. Biobox requires less than 1 mL of blood and delivers accurate laboratory results within 24 to 48 hours after sample receipt, helping clinicians obtain timely diagnostic insights while reducing barriers to testing.

“One of the greatest challenges in diagnostic testing is ensuring patients complete the testing that has been recommended,” said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer of Evexia Diagnostics. “Biobox helps eliminate many of the logistical barriers that can prevent patients from moving forward with testing. By making blood collection more convenient, clinicians can improve patient compliance while delivering a better overall experience.”

According to data cited by Access Labs, nearly 70% of patients are unwilling to travel more than 10 miles from home to complete a blood test. Biobox addresses this challenge by allowing testing to be completed virtually anywhere, making it particularly valuable for telehealth practices, remote patients, busy professionals, and individuals seeking a more convenient testing experience.

Through Biobox, Evexia clinicians gain access to a growing menu of functional health and hormone management panels that support hormone optimization, metabolic wellness, thyroid evaluation, weight management, cardiovascular health, and other wellness-focused assessments. The platform currently includes more than 25 available testing panels designed to support functional and integrative healthcare practitioners.

Additional Biobox benefits include:

• At-home blood collection

• Less than 1 mL of blood required

• Results available within 24–48 hours of laboratory receipt

• Direct-to-patient kit fulfillment and return shipping

• Expanded access for telehealth and geographically dispersed patients

• Simplified testing workflow that may improve patient completion rates

The addition of Biobox further strengthens Evexia Diagnostics’ commitment to providing clinicians with innovative diagnostic solutions that improve access to care while supporting better patient outcomes.

“Healthcare continues to move toward greater convenience and accessibility,” added Obermeier. “Biobox aligns perfectly with our mission of helping practitioners deliver advanced diagnostics in a way that meets patients where they are.”

Biobox is now available for ordering through the Evexia Diagnostics platform.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics is a leading diagnostic marketplace serving more than 40,000 clinicians across the United States. The company provides access to hundreds of specialty and conventional laboratory tests through a single platform, helping practitioners streamline ordering, improve patient care, and expand access to advanced diagnostic testing. www.evexiadiagnostics.com.

About Access Labs

Access Labs is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory providing innovative diagnostic solutions for healthcare practitioners nationwide. Through Biobox™, Access Labs offers a convenient at-home blood collection system designed to make laboratory testing more accessible while maintaining clinical-grade quality and accuracy. www.https://accessmedlab.com.

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