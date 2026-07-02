Williston Barracks/Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A1004942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME:

INCIDENT LOCATION: Phillips Way, Huntingtin, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Chad Phillips

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 1, 2026, at approximately 0005 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a residence on Phillips Way in the Town of Huntington for a report of a family disturbance. Investigation into the incident determined that Chad Phillips (43) of Huntington had engaged in violent, tumultuous behavior and placed a household member in fear of serious bodily injury. Phillips was arrested for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Assault and later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 13, 2026, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/13/26 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel/K9 Grimm

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111