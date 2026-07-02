Williston Barracks/Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1004942
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME:
INCIDENT LOCATION: Phillips Way, Huntingtin, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Chad Phillips
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 1, 2026, at approximately 0005 hours,
Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a residence on
Phillips Way in the Town of Huntington for a report of a family disturbance.
Investigation into the incident determined that Chad Phillips (43) of
Huntington had engaged in violent, tumultuous behavior and placed a household
member in fear of serious bodily injury. Phillips was arrested for Aggravated
Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Assault and later released on citation to
appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 13,
2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/13/26 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at
the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel/K9 Grimm
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111
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