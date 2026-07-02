Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,384 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/Domestic Assault

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A1004942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Williston              

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:

INCIDENT LOCATION: Phillips Way, Huntingtin, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Chad Phillips                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 1, 2026, at approximately 0005 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a residence on Phillips Way in the Town of Huntington for a report of a family disturbance. Investigation into the incident determined that Chad Phillips (43) of Huntington had engaged in violent, tumultuous behavior and placed a household member in fear of serious bodily injury. Phillips was arrested for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Assault and later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 13, 2026, at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/13/26 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel/K9 Grimm

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks/Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.